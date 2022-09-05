‘People Have a Lot to Say on TV, But I do Not See Any Value in it’: Kohli Hits A Six in the Presser | Watch

Virat Kohli attended the post-match press conference after India’s match against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday – his first post-match presser since stepping down from the Test captaincy last year, and it was a cagey affair with the former Indian skipper opening his heart and speaking his mind, and not even shying away from answering some of the questions with absolute honesty.

Kohli made a 44-ball 60 against Pakistan, even though India lost the game in a thriller with Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan starring for Pakistan. During the post-match presser, Kohli was asked a varied number of questions and one of them pertained to the pressure of him being out of form and how the critics have been clamouring for his head over his lean patch of form.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool After Arshdeep Singh Drops Sitter Which Cost India The Match vs Pakistan

Journalist Vimal Kumar posed the question to Kohli and he had a very apt answer taking about how only MS Dhoni was the only one from the number of players he had played in the past to have reached out to him when he stepped down from India’s Test captaincy.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Possibly throwing a shade at most of his detractors and his former teammates, Kohli said, “If I have to say something about somebody I will reach out to them individually, even if I want to help somebody if you give your suggestion in front of the world. It has no value to me because if it is for me, for my improvement, you can very well tell me one on one and say, ‘yaar, I genuinely want ki aap acha karo’ (I genuinely want to see you to better) somehow I live my life honestly, and I am able to see all this. Not to say that it does not affect me, but you see the truth when you have played for this long and with honesty, it is all to the almighty He is the giver, and when he has to give, he will, we cannot do anything to change it”.

Put it in context with whatever has happened with Kohli in the past one and a half years, Kohli’s stunning comments not just put some of the former cricketers, who were quick to write the obituaries on Kohli’s career, in the spot but it could even hint be towards some of the BCCI office bearers as well since he and the Indian board have been at loggerheads from the time he decided to quit the Test and T2O captaincy, and later was, unceremoniously, removed from ODI captaincy.

Kohli himself had to battle during this tough phase and has spoken extensively about the challenges he had to overcome, especially his mental makeup through the low phase.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here