People Might Think I'm Arrogant, I Stand for Who I Am: R Ashwin

Apart from his exploits on the cricket field, India offspinner R Ashwin is known for his straight talking off it. Some even consider him 'arrogant', but Ashwin says he is he is 'comfortable' and 'completely okay' with people having such perceptions.
"People might think that I am arrogant because sometimes it's not their way of life. I am too straight. A lot of people, in the last 10-11 years, have given me the feedback saying that you should try and be a little diplomatic because straight trees are cut first," Ashwin told sports broadcaster Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan on The RK Show.
"But I chose to tread a path that I am comfortable with. When there is a question posed to me, I answer that question. I don't see what answer will fit the brand value.
"If people don’t agree with me they can call me rebellious but that’s just the way people think. I am completely okay with it. If you don’t have rebellious people out there, if you don’t have people who think for themselves, it’s going to be very hard to put history out there. For me, when I communicate something it’s genuinely heartfelt. It’s not with a perception of trying to win brownie points. I have been very earnest and I stand for who I am."
Ashwin has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown period by interacting with other cricketers on his Instagram Live show titles Reminisce With Ash. Talking about the idea, Ashwin said he wanted to use that as an avenue to communicate with his fans.
"When I first started talking on social media, I was talking a lot about the Covid-19 breakout, trying to spread across messages. But somewhere down the line I felt it was spreading a lot of negativity,” said Ashwin.
"I felt that I need to interact with fans in a way that they will probably forget about the existing situation and enjoy some of the things that I am good at. If I get to do that, I will also have an avenue through which I can communicate certain things and hopefully that will resonate with the audience a lot more.”
"When I speak for two to three minutes in press conferences and interviews, people don’t quite get to know me. There is probably a misconception about who exactly I am. I love my humour, I take life very easy contrary to what people believe. It’s an effort to try and show them that I am not probably what you see on screen."
