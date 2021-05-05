People Minting Money From IPL Since 2008, Missing One Year Won't Spell Trouble: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded the decision to postpone IPL 2021 midway through the season since India is witnessing record surge in fresh coronavirus cases on a daily basis as nothing is more important than saving human lives at the moment.

After multiple players and members of support staff belonging to different IPL franchises, BCCI on Tuesday announced that the season is being suspended.

“IPL canceled. I saw it coming & suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India,” Akhtar wrote on his Twitter account hours after the announcement.

Akhtar said hosting IPL didn’t make sense even as thousands dye daily. “I spoke about this two weeks ago. India is witnessing a national catastrophe. People are dying outside. You cannot have IPL at such time. That’s why I appealed it,” he said on his YouTube channel.

The financial implications will be significant but Akhtar reckons one year without making huge money will not make much difference.

“People are making (money) since (IPL) 2008. If they don’t make money for a year, it won’t be a big issue. As a neighbor I was requesting that IPL should be stopped. This is a time of national mourning. The entire world should come together to help India. IPL was not viable,” he said,

Akhtar also explained why bio-secure bubbles was bound to be a flop idea citing the example of Pakistan Super League which also had to be suspended after cases of coronavirus began emerging from within the teams.

“We also created bio-secure bubble for PSL. It was a complete flop. IPL bubble went the same way. In England and UAE it was possible. Their security and laws are different. It was a bad idea. Bilateral series can be held inside a bio-bubble. Not possible for a mega event like IPL where people from across the world participate,” he said.

