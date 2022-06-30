People Only See Hundreds as Success But we Want Match-winning Contributions From Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli has set an altogether different bench-mark with his 70 international hundreds but Rahul Dravid, from a coach’s perspective, wants his best batter to make “match-winning contributions” even if it is not a three-figure one like it has happened over the years.
Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019 but Dravid dismissed notions that the owner of 27 Test hundreds is “lacking in motivation”.
Also Read: ‘Rohit Being Monitored By Medical Team, Not Yet Ruled Out’
“As players, you go through these phases and I don’t think you need motivation to be very honest with you and I think in Virat’s case it is nothing to do with lack of motivation or desire,” Dravid said ahead of India’s rescheduled fifth Test against England starting here on Friday.
“It’s not always focussing on those three figures like even a 70-odd (79) in a difficult situation in Cape Town (vs SA) was a good innings. Didn’t convert into a three-figure, but it was a good score.