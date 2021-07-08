People Should Look at Him as Next India Captain: Yuvraj Singh on Rishabh Pant

Former India left-hander Yuvraj Singh has said that young southpaw Rishabh Pant can be India’s next captain as the 23-year-old has a thinking brain. The World Cup winner reached this conclusion by observing Pant in IPL 2021 where he led Delhi Capitals, the franchise was at second spot when the tournament was called off due to Covid-19.

“I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around. But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years,” said Yuvraj Singh in a chat with the Times of India.

He added that Pant can change the game because of his unique talents which includes being a good wicket-keeper and a brilliant middle order batsman. He also likened him to Australia legend Adam Gilchrist. “I see someone, Rishabh Pant, who like Adam Gilchrist who can change the course of the game. Gilchrist changed the course of the game in Test cricket when he came onto the scene. And I feel Rishabh can do the same."

Ahead of the England Tests, India cricketers have been given two-week off by the team management before reassembling for the high-profile series which reportedly will also kickstart the second ICC World Test Championship as well. The cricketers are making most of the free-time before reentering the bio-bubble with few spending time with their families visiting tourist attractions.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant decided to catch up on some football as he planned a day out with his friends to watch Euro 2020 last-16 clash between England and Germany on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. Pant was among the capacity crowd at the famous venue to witness Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring late in the second half to fire England into the quarterfinals where they will now face Ukraine on Sunday.

