'People with Machine Guns Guarding You': Ex-Umpire Recalls 'Added Scrutiny' During IND vs PAK Bilateral Series

India vs Pakistan cricket matches are considered one of the epic rivalries in the gentlemen’s game. Currently, the teams square off against each other only in ICC tournaments due to the diplomatic unrest between the two nations. However, a decade ago, the scenario was different. A bilateral series between India and Pakistan was a common thing and the fans used to go crazy about that. But apart from the exciting encounters, there were a lot of things behind the curtain that seemed a bit flustering. For example, the tight security cover off the field.

Former cricket umpire Simon Taufel explained the situation more briefly, recalling India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004. He officiated in the tour which included a three-match Test series and a five ODIs. India clinched both, winning the Test series 2-1 and ODIs 3-2.

In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Taufel said the India-Pakistan clashes came with added scrutiny, adding that the teams and officials were provided with presidential-level security.

“The India-Pakistan clashes came with added scrutiny and expectations because the game is being analysed by all the armchair experts,” Taufel told Cricket Pakistan.

“You had people with machine guns guarding you and presidential-level security was assigned to the teams. You have to remain grounded as I tried my level best to focus on the task ahead and take things one ball at a time,” he added.

India and Pakistan have played a total of 200 times. Pakistan have won 87 matches compared to India’s 70 victories. They last played a bilateral in 2012-13 in India, which included 3 ODIs and a couple of T20Is. The T20I series was drawn 1-1 while the hosts lost the ODIs 2-1. Since then, the teams compete against each other in ICC tournaments only.

Almost 7 months back, they locked horns in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The Babar Azam-led side defeated the Virat Kohli’s Men in Blue by 10 wickets in Dubai, making it their first win against India in any World Cup match.

The two teams have not played a Test series against each other since 2007. India’s next encounter with Pakistan will take place in the upcoming T20 world Cup 2022, in Australia. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

