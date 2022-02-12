Performing Against Australia Gives You Recognition: Shaheen Afridi

Young Pakistan pace bowler and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Shaheen Shah Afridi, said on Saturday that performing against a team like Australia “gives you recognition", adding that the upcoming series is of “huge significance" for him as he wasn’t even born when they last toured the subcontinent. Australia will be playing an all-format series on Pakistani soil for the first time in 24 years and the 21-year-old Afridi said that he wanted to give a “good performance" against the tourists, who will be led by Pat Cummins for the three-Test series beginning in Rawalpindi on March 4. The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I.

Afridi was not even born when the Mark Taylor-led Australia won the 1998 Test series 1-0 before the Steve Waugh-led side clean swept the three-match ODI series 3-0.

Shaheen who took 78 wickets in 36 international matches last year at 22.20 is keen on continuing his rich vein of form especially in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series beginning on March 4.

The 21-year-old was in fine form with the red ball in 2021, collecting 47 wickets in nine Tests at 17.06 with an innings best of 6/51. Afridi played a key role in Pakistan’s success against South Africa at home, the two-match drawn series in the West Indies and Pakistan’s 2-0 clean sweeps against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in their own backyards.

“When Australia last toured Pakistan I was not even born. This series is as such of a huge significance and I want to give a good performance and my aim is to build further on my 2021 performances across the three formats," Afridi told PCB.

“A series against Australia is always a big one and performing against them gives you recognition as they have always been one of the top sides. I always looked forward to playing against them in the UAE or in Australia and now playing them at home will be a massive occasion indeed and I am determined to give my best.

“Last year our bowling attack was the best in the world and our aim is to maintain the momentum, Hasan [Ali] and I always look to attack and take wickets. I am sure we will get great support from the crowd during the series as fans would be excited to see the Australian side play on our grounds.

“Playing in home conditions is always an advantage because you know the pitches better than the opponents and of course home fans also provide and extra incentive to perform," added Afridi.

