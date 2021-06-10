‘Performing in Big Games Proves a Player’s Mettle’: Ramiz Raja Draws Comparisons Between Virat Kohli And Lionel Messi

Former Pakistan international Ramiz Raja has compared Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s situation in International Cricket Council (ICC) events to Argentine great Lionel Messi. He said that to win on big occasions, consistency is more important than temperament.

Kohli, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, has not won any major ICC tournament as a skipper to date. Raja believes the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand is the perfect platform for Kohli to change that.

“Look at Sir Viv Richards. He always used to perform on big occasions. The WTC final will be a great opportunity for Kohli to score a ton and lead India to a trophy,”Raja told India TV.

The former Pakistan skipper asserted that the Indian captain has already etched his name among the legends of the game with his performance and the WTC trophy will add another feather to his already illustrious cap. Raja said that if Kohli would guide India to win against New Zealand in Southampton, he will enter into the elite club of “all-time greats”.

The former Pakistan skipper even went on to advise Kohli to manage his talent according to the situation. He further highlighted that several big names in sports world including Messi are yet to win a major trophy with their national team.

“Some big names like Lionel Messi are still yet to win major silverware with Argentina. It’s all about temperament. Performing in big games like a World Cup final proves a player’s mettle,” Raja said.

Meanwhile, Kohli believes there are no favourites in the WTC final as both India and New Zealand are on equal terms. He further added that he is under no pressure and it is time for Team India their years of hard work.

“It is time to enjoy the final,” Kohli said at a press conference prior to their departure to England on June 2.

Team India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final on June 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. While the Kane Williamson-led outfit is already involved in a two-match Test series against England ahead of the summit clash, India will go into the final with limited preparation.

