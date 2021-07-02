Perhaps There is a Mental Blockage: Sunil Gavaskar on India’s Failure to Win ICC Title

India are considered the heavyweight of cricket, they are counted among the best teams in the world. On several occasions, many veteran greats of other countries have envied India’s domestic structure to produce world-class cricketers. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq once even went on to say that India have set up a talent manufacturing machine. However, despite all the bravado, Team India has failed in winning the major International Cricket Council (ICC) title in the last eight years. Barring Asia Cup, India have not won a single ICC trophy since 2013.

India’s last victory came in 2013 when they defeated England in the ICC Champions Trophy final to take the title home in Edgbaston under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And since, that fateful night, India were knocked out of six ICC events – three finals and three semifinals.

While India ended up as runner up in the 2014 World T20, 2017 Champions trophy and 2021 World Test Championship, they were knocked out from the last four in 2015, 2019 fifty overs World Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup.

India’s failure in lifting an ICC trophy have raised several questions about their performance in the crunch and pressure situation. And recently, when former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was asked about the same, the veteran great came in men in blue’s defence, saying that “Perhaps there is a mental blockage because of which we are not able to win an ICC title.”

Gavaskar, however, further opined that in the case of the WTC final, the English condition favoured the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand and that is why the Kiwi team was able to overpower India.

“Think of the fact that the conditions were like New Zealand and that's what their team took advantage of. That's why they could win the World Test Championship," Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Test and 108 ODI matches, was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

