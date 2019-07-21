Perry Shines Again as Australia Retain Women's Ashes After Drawn Test

Ellyse Perry once again stood head and shoulders above the rest as Australia drew their Test with England to retain the Ashes at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday (July 21).
Perry, who scored 116 in the first innings to push Australia to a total of 420 for 8 (decl), remained unbeaten on 76 in the second innings before the captains shook hands on the draw. Australia, who won all the three ODIs, now have eight points under their name, while England have only two. Even if England win all the three T20Is, they won't be able to take over Australia.
Resuming the final day on 199 for 6, the home team lost Anya Shrubsole (11) before Natalie Sciver (88) and Laura Marsh kept Australia at bay for a while. Sciver missed out on a well-deserved hundred as she was knocked over by Jess Jonassen.
Marsh scored 28 runs and stayed for a while before she became Jonassen's second wicket. However, it was Sophie Molineux who got key wickets on Day 3 and ended with four scalps. The home team managed to survive the follow on and opted for declaration on 275 for 9, still 145 runs behind Australia's total.
England bowlers needed wickets in clusters but Australian batters never allowed them to make a comeback in this game. Apart from Perry, Meg Lanning (21), Beth Mooney (25), Jonassen (37) and Molineux (41) too got some runs and that was enough to bat England out of the game.
Perry slammed nine fours during her stay and ended the Test with 192 runs and one wicket. The allrounder was rightly named Player of the Match.
