Perry Ton and Persistent Rain Puts Australia on Top in Women's Ashes Test

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
A century from Elyse Perry and a bout of rain that ensured no play was possible after lunch on Friday (July 19) meant Australia head into the last two days of the one-off Test against England in a commanding position.

Having whitewashed England in the ODI leg of the Women's Ashes, Australia need only a draw in the Test to retain the urn as they currently enjoy a 6-0 points lead over the hosts.

Perry, who began the second day of the Test unbeaten on 84, brought up her century off 247 balls. She had scored an unbeaten 217 against England at Sydney in her last Test match in 2017 and by the time she was dismissed had scored 329 runs from 655 deliveries since she was last dismissed in the longest format of the game.

Perry and Rachel Haynes added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed in bizzare fashion, getting caught off a full toss from spinner Laura Marsh.

Haynes missed out on a maiden Test century by just 13 runs when she was trapped plumb by Marsh shortly after Perry's dismissal.

Rain washed out the rest of the day and while the forecast for the weekend is much better, England will have to put on an inspired showing to not only take 15 wickets but also put on enough runs when they get to bat.

