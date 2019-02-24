Perry’s Maiden ODI Century Seals Series Win for Australia

Loading...
Perry reached the milestone under extraordinary circumstances. Batting on 97 and with two balls left to reach three figures, Perry went over midwicket against Hayley Jensen but picked out the fielder in the deep. Fortunately for her, Anna Peterson grassed the simple chance and the ball rolled towards the boundary for four. A massive six followed as she stayed unbeaten on 107 off 110 balls, helping Australia post a competitive 247 for 7.
The 28-year-old came into the crease with Australia in a spot of bother at 50 for 2 in the 12th over, and played the anchor to perfection. With eight fours and three sixes in her knock, Perry had to score the bulk of the runs in the innings, with Beth Mooney providing some support with a 52-ball 42.
Despite her phenomenal average of 50.83 with the bat in ODIs, this is her first hundred in limited-overs cricket, having fallen short in the 90s on four previous occasions.
Perry’s only international century leading up to this game was the double ton she hit in the day-night Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval in 2017.
Her century was backed up by Jess Jonassen’s five-wicket haul (5/27) as the left-arm spinner ran through the middle and lower order to bundle White Ferns out for 152 in 37.5 overs.
Australia womenAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women 2018-19Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2019Ellyse Perrywomen's cricket
First Published: February 24, 2019, 3:55 PM IST