Perth Hotel, Where Virat Kohli Was Staying, Issues Apology; Read Full Statement

Hours after Virat Kohli shared a video of a stranger who had broken into his room, the hotel where he was staying, has responded, saying the person responsible for the incident has been ‘stood down.’ In a video earlier, former India captain showed how a hotel staff had entered his room and recorded it with a smartphone camera, and shared it on social media. The hotel has confirmed that the video has been taken down ‘swiftly.’

Here’s the full statement

“The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” Crown said in a statement.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform,” it added.

“Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again.

“We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the statement added.

Kohli posted a video on social media, which was originally posted on another social media app by an unidentified user with a caption, ‘King Kohli’s hotel room’. The short video scans through the room where Kohli was staying.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote on Instagram, while also posting the video taken by the unidentified fan.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli added.

