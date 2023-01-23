Perth Scorchers' Andrew Tye Responds To Little Kid's 'Staredown Challenge' | WATCH

Perth Scorchers registered a resounding victory against the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday, January 22. The high-scoring encounter provided us with a lot of entertainment on the pitch, but that wasn’t all. There were also some memorable moments recorded off the pitch. In one such moment when the camera panned towards the fans, a young Scorchers supporter was seen holding a placard that read ‘ I can outstare Andrew Tye.’. The camera then turned towards Tye , sitting in the dugout, who gave a fierce stare, gesturing that the kid wouldn’t outstare him. Sports broadcaster, Mark Howard who was on air narrated his thoughts as the camera zoomed in on the young fan, saying “Real crazy eyes, Dale Steyn type of territory that is." The tweet was captioned as ‘This is haunting’

Coming back to the match, Andrew Tye was the most expensive bowler for Perth Scorchers on the night. That said, they still managed to defeat the Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs. The Scorchers got off to a great start as Stephen Eskinazi and Cameron Bancroft put up an opening partnership of 87 runs in the first 7.3 overs. Eskinazi scored 54 runs from 29 deliveries as Bancroft scored a humongous 50-ball 95. It gave them the perfect platform, as they scored a mammoth 212 runs at the end of the 20 overs.

In reply, the Renegades gave them tough competition with Shaun Marsh helping them get off to a blistering start, scoring 54 runs from 34 balls. Aaron Finch also delivered a superb performance of 76 runs not out. Will Sutherland then contributed with a late cameo, seeing him score 30 runs from 18 balls. Despite their best efforts, the Melbourne-based outfit only managed to score 202 runs, succumbing to a defeat.

Ashton Turner was the most successful bowler for the Scorchers, bagging two wickets for 25 runs in three overs. With this victory, the Perth Scorchers now sit on top of the BBL 2023 table with 22 points from 14 games, including 11 victories and three defeats. The Renegades are currently fourth with 12 points after 13 games that consist of six wins and seven losses. The Melbourne-based club will take on the Adelaide Strikers at the Marvel Stadium on January 24 in their final league stage match of the season.

