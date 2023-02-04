Big Bash League 2022-23 Final Live Streaming: How to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Coverage Online And on TV

The much-awaited final of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season is finally here. Perth Scorchers will battle it out against Brisbane Heat for the shiny trophy at the Optus Stadium on February 4, Saturday. The Scorchers have been dominant throughout the campaign. They won a total of 11 times in 14 matches during the league stages of the competition. Perth also asserted their dominance in the playoffs, defeating the Sydney Sixers by seven wickets to book their spot in the finals.

Brisbane Heat didn’t have the most glamorous campaign during the league stages, losing seven of their 14 games. At one point, they were sitting at the bottom of the table. However, they now are within touching distance of the BBL title. The Brisbane-based club have defeated Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades as well as the Sydney Sixers during the playoff stages, in an arduous path to the final.

Ahead of the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, here is all you need to know:

When will the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat be played?

The Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be played on February 4.

Where will the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat be played?

The Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat begin?

The Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will begin at 2:00 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat?

The Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat?

The Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on the SonyLiv website and app.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat predicted lineups

Perth Scorchers probable playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Hardie, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Sam Heazlett, Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Get the latest Cricket News here