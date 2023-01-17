Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League, January 18

Perth Scorchers will host Hobart Hurricanes for game 46 of the Big Bash League on January 18. Perth Scorchers have emerged as the team to beat this year and are at the top of the points table. The likes of Jos Inglis, Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie are in red-hot form and will be the key players against Hobart Hurricanes. The defending champions will be the favourite to triumph on Wednesday. Meanwhile, this game is crucial for Hobart Hurricanes. A loss on Wednesday will be a huge setback to their playoff hopes. Tim David, Caleb Jewell and Zak Crawley will have to bring their A game against Perth Scorchers. Moreover, Hobart Hurricanes will have to play better cricket during clutch situations.

Ahead of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will be played on January 18.

Where will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes be played?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes begin?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will begin at 2:10 pm IST on January 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes?

The BBL match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaron Hardie

Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

Suggested Playing XI for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Inglis, Matthew Wade

Batters: Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Aaron Hardie, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing XI:

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Jos Inglis, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Faheem Ashraf, Mitchell Owen, Tom Andrews, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

