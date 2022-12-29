Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Big Bash League Match, December 29

Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Stars at the Optus Stadium on Thursday, December 29. Both teams are having vastly contrasting seasons in this edition of the Big Bash League.

The Scorchers are currently placed second in the BBL table, with six points after four matches. The side from Perth have won their last two matches, including a crunch three-wicket victory over league leaders Adelaide Strikers in their last encounter.

Melbourne Stars on the other hand are currently placed second from bottom in the BBL table right now with only one victory in their four games this season. The Stars will have to find their spark soon if they are to salvage anything from this season.

Perth Scorchers would fancy their chances against a Melbourne Stars team that seems out of form now.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 29, Thursday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?

The Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) fixture will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the Big Bash League match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?

The match will begin at 03:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA)) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

The Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) team prediction

Captain: Beau Webster

Vice-captain: Jhye Richardson

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke

Batter: Faf du Plessis, Nick Larkin, Nick Hobson

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Luke Wood

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Possible Starting XI:

Perth Scorchers probable playing XI: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Stars probable playing XI: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, James Seymour, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c)

