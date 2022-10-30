Perth Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the IND vs SA Match

Team India will be bidding to record their third consecutive victory in the T20 World Cup when they take on South Africa. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium on October 30, Sunday. Rohit Sharma & Co have started the tournament well by notching up two back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Playing against Pakistan, they chased 160 runs thanks to the batting exploits of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, in the game against the Netherlands, the team posted 179 runs on the board in the first innings as Kohli, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav hit fifties. In the second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Ravi Ashwin picked two wickets each to stop the Netherlands at a score of 123.

With four points, India is at the top of the Group 2 points table. Meanwhile, South Africa are placed just below them with a victory and an abandoned game. Rain played spoilsport in South Africa’s first match against Zimbabwe. The Proteas did rack up an all-round performance in their second match to defeat Bangladesh by 104 runs.

Rilee Rossouw was the player of the match with a knock of 109 runs off 56 balls. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje topped the wicket-taking charts with four wickets in 3.3 overs at an economy rate of 2.9.

Weather report

On October 30, the weather in Perth will be cloudy and chilly with a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. Rain is unlikely to threaten the game as the precipitation chances are only 20 per cent. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 52 per cent and 34 km/h.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium is likely to favour the batters more. The players will be able to hit the ball easily due to true bounce on the deck. Pacers may receive an early swing from the track. The ideal choice for the team winning the toss should be bowling first.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:

India Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Rabada, Nigidi, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell

