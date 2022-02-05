PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction For PSL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan Super League Match, February 5, 8 PM IST

PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans: In the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi will fight a battle with Multan Sultans. The finalist of the last season, Peshawar Zalmi, have won two matches so far while losing as many games. After winning their first game against Quetta Gladiators, the team lost next two matches against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

In their last game against Karachi Kings, Zalmi returned back to winning ways by successfully defending 173 runs. On the other hand, Multan Sultans are on fire in the ongoing T20 Championship. They have won all their four league matches to occupy the top position.

Both batters and bowlers are doing a fine job for the franchise and they will hope to extend their winning streak to five on Saturday. Multan’s last victory in the competition came against Islamabad United by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs MUL Telecast

PES vs MUL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

PES vs MUL Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PES vs MUL Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans contest will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST on February 5, Saturday.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir

PES vs MUL Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hazratulah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Arish Khan, Wahab Riaz

Multan Sultans: Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

