PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Player List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Pakistan Super League 2021, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match 24, June 15 11:30 PM IST

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League 2021: In the second game of the day, Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Karachi Kings (KAR) clash in the resumed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Tuesday. The match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is slated to begin at 11:30 PM (IST).

Both sides are third and fourth on the table, respectively, which makes this upcoming fixture even more crucial, as the Multan Sultans who trailing behind at fifth are trying to hunt down the final playoffs spot. Peshawar have registered four wins and as many losses from eight games, while Karachi also have an equal win-loss share after six matches.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs KAR Telecast

Sony Pictures Sports Network will televise the match.

PES vs KAR Live Streaming

The match between PES vs KAR is available to livestream on Sony LIV.

PES vs KAR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

PES vs KAR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sherfane Rutherford

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood

PES vs KAR Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

