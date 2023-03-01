PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Pakistan Super League 2023 match, March 01, 07:30 PM IST

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings: After hosting games in Lahore, Karachi, and Multan, the Pakistan Super League 2023 is now moving to Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday, Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi will host the first game of this season as Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Karachi Kings. The two teams have not been at their best in the competition and need to re-look at their strategy.

Peshawar Zalmi are languishing in second-last place in the PSL points tally with two wins to their name from five league games. The team made a good start to the league by winning two of their first three matches.

However, they now seem to have lost the track with two back-to-back losses against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars by six wickets and 40 runs, respectively.

ALSO READ| ‘Ek Kohli Bacha Hoya Hai’: Virat Kohli is at the Top of Haris Rauf’s Wicket Bucket List

Karachi Kings are not doing much better in the T20 Championship as they have lost four of their six games. With four points and a better net run rate than Zalmi, the Kings are fourth in the standings. The team was brilliant in the last game as they scored a massive 66-run win over Multan Sultans.

Ahead of the match between the Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, here is everything you need to know:

PES vs KAR Telecast

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

PES vs KAR Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

PES vs KAR Match Details

PES vs KAR match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 07:30 PM IST on March 01, Wednesday.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ben Cutting

Vice-Captain - Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Matthew Wade

Batters: James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

All-rounders: James Neesham, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed

PES vs KAR Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Karachi Kings: Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed

Get the latest Cricket News here