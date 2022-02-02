PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match, February 02, 08:00 PM IST

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars: Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be playing their respective third match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 on Wednesday. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 02.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have featured in a total of two games so far, winning and losing one each. Peshawar made a good start to the tournament as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in their first match. However, the team failed to make an impact against Islamabad United and ended up losing by nine wickets.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, were handed a defeat in their opening match by Multan Sultans. The team improvised their bowling attack and recorded a stellar victory against Karachi Kings by six wickets. Qalandars will hope to continue the winning momentum while Zalmi will be aiming to make a comeback to the winning ways on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs LAH Telecast

PES vs LAH match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

PES vs LAH Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PES vs LAH Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Malik, Haider Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf

PES vs LAH Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c)

Lahore Qalandars: David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk (wk), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel

