PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan Super League 2021, June 10, 11:30 pm IST

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars: Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 10, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

Peshawar Zalmi started their campaign in PSL 2021 with a defeat against Lahore Qalandars by four wickets. However, the franchise bounced back stronger from the initial setback. They now have three wins and two losses under their belt. Zalmi are placed at the third spot on the points table.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are a team to beat in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They are enjoying their stay at the top of the points table with just one loss from five league games.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs LAH Telecast

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

PES vs LAH Live Streaming

The match between PES vs LAH is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website

PES vs LAH Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 10, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain - Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Saqib Mahmood

PES vs LAH Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

