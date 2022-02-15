PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators February 15, 8 PM IST

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 22 between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators: The Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the Quetta Gladiators, in match no. 22 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Tuesday, February 15. Both teams are in the bottom half of the PSL points table and need to turn the tables quickly to make it to the playoffs. Tuesday’s competitors have won three of their seven games so far, however, they come into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. The Peshawar team comprehensively defeated the Karachi Kings by 55 runs in their previous encounter, while the Gladiators lost theirs by seven wickets against the Lahore Qalandars in their previous game.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs QUE Telecast

PES vs QUE match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

PES vs QUE Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PES vs QUE Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Tuesday, February 15. The game begins at 8 PM IST.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-captain: Ben Cutting

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Ben Cutting, Mohammed Nawaz

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Ghulam Mudassar

PES vs QUE Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammed Nawaz, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan

