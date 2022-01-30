Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 5 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Islamabad United will be playing their first match of the PSL 2022 against Peshawar Zalmi on January 30, Sunday. Last year, Islamabad topped the points table by winning eight of its 10 league games.

The team was ruled out from the final race as they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator by eight wickets. Islamabad has named a strong squad this season to aim for a title finish. Islamabad worked towards improving their bowling unit as they included Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley, and Zafar Gohar in the squad during the draft.

Peshawar Zalmi made a brilliant start to their campaign in the league. The team defeated Quetta Gladiators in their opening match by five wickets to occupy second place in the points table.

Zalmi batters dominated the game as they chased 191 runs within 19.4 overs. Hussain Talat was the top-scorer with 52 runs followed by skipper Shoaib Malik who scored 48. The team will aim for another comprehensive performance to take an early lead.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Islamabad United (ISL) start?

The fourth match of the PSL 2022 will be played on Sunday, January 30.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

The match between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Fans can live stream the PSL 2022 on the SonyLIV app and website.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

PES vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul

PES vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood

