Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: How to Watch PSL 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Islamabad United will be bidding to improve their ranking in the Pakistan Super League points table when they will cross swords with Peshawar Zalmi. United are currently second-last in the points table with two points to their name.

They got off to a dream start in the tournament by defeating Karachi Kings by four wickets. However, the team collapsed in its second game against Multan Sultans and ended up scoring a defeat by 52 runs. While following a score of 190 runs in 20 overs, Islamabad United were restricted to 138 runs.

Speaking of Peshawar Zalmi, they are coming into the Thursday game after defeating Quetta Gladiators in their most recent match by four wickets. It was an all-round performance by the team as they chased 155 runs within 18.3 overs. Zalmi are currently sitting at the third place in the standings with one defeat and two wins.

When will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Peshawar Zalmi (PES) vs Islamabad United (ISL) start?

The match will be held on February 23, Thursday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Peshawar Zalmi (PES) vs Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Peshawar Zalmi (PES) vs Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Peshawar Zalmi (PES) vs Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) vs Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbalkram, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub

Islamabad United probable playing XI: Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c)

