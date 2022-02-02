Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The runner-up of last season, Peshawar Zalmi will fight against Lahore Qalandars in the ninth match of the PSL 2022. Zalmi continued their exploits from the last season as they recorded a scintillating victory over Quetta Gladiators in their first match.

Following a five-wicket victory, the team failed to perform well against Islamabad United. Peshawar struggled to defend 169 runs in 20 overs and lost the game by nine wickets. The team is fifth in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars have experienced a similar journey as Peshawar so far. They also have collected two points but are occupying fourth place due to a better run rate. Lahore’s first game saw them losing to Multan Sultans. The team bounced back in their second match. They convincingly chased 171 runs to win by six wickets.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be conducted on Wednesday, February 02.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

PES vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c)

PES vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk (wk), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here