Peter Handscomb Congratulates MS Dhoni On Retirement in Rather Unique Manner

Besides Handscomb, several Australian cricketers have wished the former skipper on retirement.

Trending Desk |August 18, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb congratulated former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on his retirement in a unique way. He took to a ‘Me vs the guy she asked me not to worry about’ meme reference to pay tribute to Dhoni, who hung up his boots on August 15.

Handscomb used a couple of stills from India vs Australia games during the 2019-2020 season. In one of the pictures, Dhoni can be seen stumping Handscomb. The other photo shows Dhoni stretching his legs wide open to prevent himself from being stumped by Handscomb.

The caption of the post reads, “You vs the man she told you not to worry about. Congratulations to @mahi7781 on an amazing international cricket career.”

During the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the former India captain did not perform well with the bat, but compensated that with his performance behind the stumps.

Dhoni and Handscomb have played several games against each other. The two have also been seen playing from Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), which was led by Dhoni.

Besides Handscomb, several Australian cricketers have wished the former skipper on retirement.

“Congrats #MSDhoni on an amazing international career. You should be so incredibly proud of what you achieved on the field as a player and as one of the great leaders,” tweeted Shane Watson.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne said it was a pleasure watching Dhoni play. He wished him good luck for the future.

“History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories,” said Brad Hogg.

