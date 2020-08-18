Peter Handscomb Congratulates MS Dhoni On Retirement in Rather Unique Manner

Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb congratulated former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on his retirement in a unique way. He took to a ‘Me vs the guy she asked me not to worry about’ meme reference to pay tribute to Dhoni, who hung up his boots on August 15.
Handscomb used a couple of stills from India vs Australia games during the 2019-2020 season. In one of the pictures, Dhoni can be seen stumping Handscomb. The other photo shows Dhoni stretching his legs wide open to prevent himself from being stumped by Handscomb.
The caption of the post reads, “You vs the man she told you not to worry about. Congratulations to @mahi7781 on an amazing international cricket career.”
View this post on Instagram You vs the man she told you not to worry about. Congratulations to @mahi7781 on an amazing international cricket career 👏 A post shared by Peter Handscomb (@phandscomb54) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:37am PDT
You vs the man she told you not to worry about. Congratulations to @mahi7781 on an amazing international cricket career 👏
A post shared by Peter Handscomb (@phandscomb54) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:37am PDT
During the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the former India captain did not perform well with the bat, but compensated that with his performance behind the stumps.
Dhoni and Handscomb have played several games against each other. The two have also been seen playing from Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), which was led by Dhoni.
Besides Handscomb, several Australian cricketers have wished the former skipper on retirement.
“Congrats #MSDhoni on an amazing international career. You should be so incredibly proud of what you achieved on the field as a player and as one of the great leaders,” tweeted Shane Watson.
Congrats #MSDhoni on an amazing international career. You should be so incredibly proud of what you achieved on the field as a player and as one of the great leaders. You were always a tough opponent to play against and now playing with you for @ChennaiIPL has been a real treat. pic.twitter.com/dQEaIWfyFl— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) August 16, 2020
Congrats #MSDhoni on an amazing international career. You should be so incredibly proud of what you achieved on the field as a player and as one of the great leaders. You were always a tough opponent to play against and now playing with you for @ChennaiIPL has been a real treat. pic.twitter.com/dQEaIWfyFl
Legendary spinner Shane Warne said it was a pleasure watching Dhoni play. He wished him good luck for the future.
Congrats to @msdhoni on a wonderful cricketing career ! Was a pleasure watching you play & the way you led your troops too. Good luck with everything you choose to do in the future ! Absolute legend 👍— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 15, 2020
Congrats to @msdhoni on a wonderful cricketing career ! Was a pleasure watching you play & the way you led your troops too. Good luck with everything you choose to do in the future ! Absolute legend 👍
History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories. #cricket. https://t.co/mHj850wjj3— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 15, 2020
History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories. #cricket. https://t.co/mHj850wjj3
“History has a long list of legends who made a mark on something special. MS Dhoni enters that list. Thanks for the great memories,” said Brad Hogg.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Peter Handscomb Congratulates MS Dhoni On Retirement in Rather Unique Manner
Besides Handscomb, several Australian cricketers have wished the former skipper on retirement.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings