Peter Handscomb Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Mark Steketee in a Sheffield Shield Match - Watch

Every now we cricket throws a stunner our way, especially when it comes to catches. Now, this particular catch can easily slip into the amazing category for its sheer brilliance. It came during a Sheffield Shield match, Australia’s premier red-ball competition, between Victoria and Queensland at the Junction Oval.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb along with teammate Marcus Harris shared an unbeaten stand of 165 to take the challenge to Queensland Bulls at stumps in their Sheffield Shield clash. But the highlight of the play was one of Handscomb’s phenomenal reflex catch at the slip to remove Queensland’s, Mark Steketee.

The Victoria skipper took three catches in the first innings of Queensland in this match, but the last one stands out as he displayed some superb hand-eye coordination during his attempt.

Earlier in the match, Queensland debutant Jack Clayton made a century to help his side post a mammoth 349 in their first innings. James Bazley, who made his highest first-class score of 64, has helped in the cause. Post Clayton’s departure none of his teammates could stick around for long and that brought Stekete to the crease who edged one of spinner Matt Short’s deliveries. Anticipating a fierce cut shot at slip Handscomb showed good presence of mind as he tapped the red cherry on the second attempt for a stunning ripper.

Watch it here:

'Extraordinary' anticipation from Peter Handscomb! And he hangs on to an unbelievable catch with the second grab #SheffieldShield | @MarshGlobal Play of the Day pic.twitter.com/C2nRO76A1V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 19, 2022

Once Stekete departed Bazley and Matthew Kuhnemann added 53 for the final wicket to push Queensland’s first innings to 349. Bazley made his second career half-century.

Despite the mammoth total and losing the first wicket of Travis Dean, Victoria made a strong start in a bid to chase that total with the skipper leading from the front. Handscomb (74 not out) and Harris’ unbeaten 88 has held them in good stead. They need 177 more runs to win the contest.

