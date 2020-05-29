Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Peter Siddle Joins Tasmanian Tigers After Long Stint With Victoria

Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle has signed with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season. The right-arm fast-medium bowler was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria, and has played Test cricket for Australia over an eleven year period from 2008 to 2019.

IANS |May 29, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Peter Siddle Joins Tasmanian Tigers After Long Stint With Victoria

Melbourne: Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle has signed with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season. The right-arm fast-medium bowler was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria, and has played Test cricket for Australia over an eleven year period from 2008 to 2019.

"My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim," Siddle was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"There's a few players down here that I've played a lot of cricket with, and there's a bunch of younger players that I'm looking forward to playing alongside."

The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in December last year, also spoke of how he was looking forward to being in Tasmania as it was quite close to home for him, and how it aligns with the next step in his playing career.

"It's a great opportunity for me while I'm still playing to work alongside Griff," he noted.

"I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent."

Siddle expressed his excitement in working alongside former Australian team mate Matthew Wade.

"To get the opportunity to play alongside Wadey again is very exciting, we've had a lot of success playing alongside together and now we can have that same success down in Tassie."

"I see this as an exciting venture for me, and it's something that I am really looking forward to," he added.

