Peter Siddle Joins Tasmanian Tigers After Long Stint With Victoria
Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle has signed with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season. The right-arm fast-medium bowler was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria, and has played Test cricket for Australia over an eleven year period from 2008 to 2019.
