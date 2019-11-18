Peter Siddle Retains 'A Little Bit of Hope' for Australia Test Recall

Australia pacer Peter Siddle says he's not yet given up hope of a recall to the Test side despite having fallen down the pecking order after he was left out of the squad for the Test series against Pakistan.
"You always retain a little bit of hope (but) it's probably dwindled a little bit in the last week or so," Siddle said after Victoria's six-run win over New South Wales in the Marsh One-Day Cup on Sunday (November 17).
"They're going to have a look at Ness (Michael Neser), he's obviously been around the squad. He's bowled well at the start of the season. I've obviously slipped down the pecking order a little bit as they sort of said. If that was the be all and end all, as soon as I hung up the phone (to selection chief Trevor Hohns) I would have hung it up altogether."
Siddle was part of the Ashes tour of England earlier this year but hasn't played a home Test match in over three years. His international career seemed over after an omission from the 2015 Ashes squad but a recall came under new coach Justin Langer.
However, the 34-year old added that he will be happy no matter what happens going forward - even if that means never getting to don the national colours again.
"I love playing for Victoria. As long as I'm still doing well - as soon as it gets to the point when I'm not taking wickets and holding up someone's spot or they want to move me on, then so be it. If I can keep performing and keep standing up for the team and do all the right things, I'll keep trying to truck in.
"If it gets me another game for Australia (I'll be happy)... if it doesn't, 67 Tests and a few white-ball games, I've had a pretty good career. I'll be happy no matter what. As I've spoken about over the last couple of years, I just love playing the game, I'm enjoying it and if I just stay on the park and keep working hard, that's all I can do.
"My record throughout my career and even this year speaks for itself. I can't do anymore. That's the good thing personally, the ball is coming out well and I'm taking wickets."
