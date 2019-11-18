Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Peter Siddle Retains 'A Little Bit of Hope' for Australia Test Recall

Australia pacer Peter Siddle says he's not yet given up hope of a recall to the Test side despite having fallen down the pecking order.

Cricketnext Staff |November 18, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Peter Siddle Retains 'A Little Bit of Hope' for Australia Test Recall

Australia pacer Peter Siddle says he's not yet given up hope of a recall to the Test side despite having fallen down the pecking order after he was left out of the squad for the Test series against Pakistan.

"You always retain a little bit of hope (but) it's probably dwindled a little bit in the last week or so," Siddle said after Victoria's six-run win over New South Wales in the Marsh One-Day Cup on Sunday (November 17).

"They're going to have a look at Ness (Michael Neser), he's obviously been around the squad. He's bowled well at the start of the season. I've obviously slipped down the pecking order a little bit as they sort of said. If that was the be all and end all, as soon as I hung up the phone (to selection chief Trevor Hohns) I would have hung it up altogether."

Siddle was part of the Ashes tour of England earlier this year but hasn't played a home Test match in over three years. His international career seemed over after an omission from the 2015 Ashes squad but a recall came under new coach Justin Langer.

However, the 34-year old added that he will be happy no matter what happens going forward - even if that means never getting to don the national colours again.

"I love playing for Victoria. As long as I'm still doing well - as soon as it gets to the point when I'm not taking wickets and holding up someone's spot or they want to move me on, then so be it. If I can keep performing and keep standing up for the team and do all the right things, I'll keep trying to truck in.

"If it gets me another game for Australia (I'll be happy)... if it doesn't, 67 Tests and a few white-ball games, I've had a pretty good career. I'll be happy no matter what. As I've spoken about over the last couple of years, I just love playing the game, I'm enjoying it and if I just stay on the park and keep working hard, that's all I can do.

"My record throughout my career and even this year speaks for itself. I can't do anymore. That's the good thing personally, the ball is coming out well and I'm taking wickets."

Australia vs PakistanAustralian cricket teampeter siddlevictoria

Related stories

James Pattinson Suspended by Cricket Australia, Ruled Out of First Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST

James Pattinson Suspended by Cricket Australia, Ruled Out of First Test

Starc Will Need to Do Something Special in Training to Play First Test: Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 3:24 PM IST

Starc Will Need to Do Something Special in Training to Play First Test: Ponting

Dean Jones Believes 'Horrendous Scheduling' Has Left Pakistan Ill-prepared For Test Challenge
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 2:22 PM IST

Dean Jones Believes 'Horrendous Scheduling' Has Left Pakistan Ill-prepared For Test Challenge

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more