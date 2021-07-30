PF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 30, 04:30 pm IST

PF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Pakistanska Forening and Alby Zalmi CF:

The third Quarter-final of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will see Pakistanska Forening squaring off against Alby Zalmi CF. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 30, Friday at 04:30 pm IST.

Pakistanska Forening will start the quarter-final as the favorites. The team was in spectacular form during the league stage of the T10 Championship. Forening finished at the top position on the Group A points table with seven victories and only one loss. The team is expected to repeat their heroics against Alby Zalmi too and confirm a spot for themselves in the semi-final.

Alby Zalmi CF, on the other hand, experienced an ordinary ride during the group stage of the ECS T10 Sweden. The team failed to show consistency and thus finished at the fourth position in the Group B points table. Zalmi secured victory in just three league games while losing five matches. However, the team has the potential and resources to cause an upset for the dominating Pakistanska Forening on Friday.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden match between Pakistanska Forening and Alby Zalmi CF; here is everything you need to know:

PF vs ALZ Telecast

The Pakistanska Forening vs Alby Zalmi CF match will not be broadcasted in India.

PF vs ALZ Live Streaming

The PF vs ALZ match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PF vs ALZ Match Details

The third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Pakistanska Forening and Alby Zalmi CF at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 30, Friday at 04:30 pm IST.

PF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sameer Ali Khan

Vice-Captain- Zia Alozai

Suggested Playing XI for PF vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia

Batsmen: Muhammad Vajjih Ali, Faraan Chaudhry, Sami Khalil

All-rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai

Bowlers: Zubair Aslam, Jamal Awan, Bilal Muhammad

PF vs ALZ Probable XIs:

Pakistanska Forening: Sameer Ali Khan, Muhammad Vajjih Ali, Khalil Jalali, Usama Chaudhry, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Bilal Muhammad (c), Jamal Awan, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil

Alby Zalmi CF: Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Sami Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tas Qureshi, Aman Zahid, Taj Hussain, Saad Anis

