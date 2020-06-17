PF vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Pakistanska Foreningen vs Indiska CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PF vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Pakistanska started with a solid win over Stockholm Mumbai Indians before rain ruined their strong start on Tuesday. Playing the first two matches on Wednesday’s schedule, they need to put up some strong performances to stay in the mix. Indiska won the opening match of the tournament by a single run over Stockholm CC, before faltering in their second match. Indiska also won a nail-biting finish in a 5 over thrash against Stockholm Mumbai Indians late on Tuesday. Can Indiska impress against a feisty Pakistanska side?
From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
PF vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live-action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket and FanCode APP
PF vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 17 – 1:30 PM IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
PF vs IND ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
PF vs IND Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Choudry Ali (VICE CAPTAIN)
PF vs IND Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tajammal Hussain, Dipanjan Dey (CAPTAIN), Gurvinder Singh
PF vs IND Dream11 Team All-rounders: Tasaduq Hussain, Sachin Hiremath, Vaince Waqqas,
PF vs IND Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sameer Ali Khan, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Rahul Yadav, Zubair Aslam
PF vs IND Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Pakistanska Foreningen Tajammal Hussain, Sameer Ali Khan, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Choudry Ali, Zubair Aslam, Imam Din, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Chaudhry.
Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey (C), Imran Khan, Gurvinder Singh, Suhas Murali (WK), Sachin Hiremath, Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Yadav, Keyur Patel, Aryan Kumar Sareen, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Nilesh Sharma.
