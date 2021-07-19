PF vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 19, 04:30 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: PF vs STO dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Pakistanska Forening vs Stockholm July 19, 04:30 pm IST

Pakistanska Forening will square off against Stockholm in the third match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 19, Monday at 04:30 pm IST.

Pakistanska Forening will be a team to beat in the ECS T10 Swden 2021. Forening finished at the top position in the points table during the previous edition after winning four out of six league games. This was followed by the franchise lifting the T10 cup after defeating Sigtuna CC in the final. Pakistanska Forening will be hoping to stamp their authority in the 2021 edition too.

Stockholm, on the other hand, succumbed to a woeful run in the previous edition. The team finished at the second last position on the points table after winning just one out of their six league games. This time around, Stockholm will be hoping to change their fortunes as they have some exciting players in their squad.

Ahead of the match between Pakistanska Forening and Stockholm; here is everything you need to know:

PF vs STO Telecast

The Pakistanska Forening vs Stockholm match will not be broadcasted in India.

PF vs STO Live Streaming

The match between PF vs STO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PF vs STO Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Pakistanska Forening and Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 19, Monday at 04:30 pm IST.

PF vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Imam Din

Vice-Captain- Chenna Nali

Suggested Playing XI for PF vs STO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Abhishek Mathur

Batsmen: Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Kaushik Vats

All-rounders: Khalil Jalali, Himanshu Patel, Chenna Nali

Bowlers: Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Avinash Upadhyaya, Bilal Muhammad

PF vs STO Probable XIs:

Pakistanska Forening: Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia, Usama Chaudhry, Sameer Ali Khan (c), Khalil Jalali, Abdullah Khalil, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Mohammed Vajjih Ali

Stockholm: Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (wk), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (c), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

