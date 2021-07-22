PF vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 22 02:30 pm IST

PF vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Pakistanska Forening vs Umea:Pakistanska Forening will square off against Umea in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 22. The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST.

Pakistanska Forening are the only undefeated team, as they have won all of their five matches in the tournament so far. They will look to continue their winning streak going forward in the competiton.

On the contrary, Umea have lost all four matches played in this season so far. They really need to bring their A-game and add more victories to their name.Pakistanska Forening defeated Umea by seven wickets when the two played against each other in this season.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Pakistanska Forening and Umea; here is everything you need to know:

PF vs UME Telecast

The match between PF vs UME is not televised in India.

PF vs UME Live Streaming

The match between PF vs UME can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

PF vs UME Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 22 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, in Stockholm. The PF vs UME match will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

PF vs UME captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan

Vice-captain: Zubair Aslam

PF vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Majid Mustafa

Batsmen: Waciar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Abdullah Abrar

All-Rounders: Sameer Ali Khan, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini

Bowlers: Hani Hassan, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Abdullah Khalil

PF vs UME probable playing XI:

Pakistanska Forening: Abdullah Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Sameer Ali Khan, Usama Chaudhry, Shari Shaji, Kamran Zia(wk), Bilal Muhammad(c), Faraan Chaudhry, Waciar Hassan, Hammad Iftikhar

Umea: Majid Mustafa(c)(wk), Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad

