Philander Ruled Out of Second Test Against Sri Lanka

The 33-year-old had suffered the injury during the opening Test at Kingsmead and had not taken the field on the fourth day. No replacements have been named for the pacer.
Injury update from the Proteas camp: Vernon Philander will miss the second Castle Lager Test against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. There will be no replacement add to the squad #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/gKiU2ZGexc— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 19, 2019
This is the second Test that Philander has been forced to miss in the past few months. He had earlier been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan late last year due to a fractured thumb.
Fast bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder is likely to replace Philander. Mulder has been highly rated by head Ottis Gibson and has given a good account of himself in the limited white-ball opportunities he has got. He is yet to make his Test debut though.
South Africa are trailing the two-match series 1-0 after a stunning 153* by Kusal Perera had consigned them to a one-wicket loss. The second Test gets underway at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth from February 21.
Updated Squad: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn
First Published: February 19, 2019, 7:32 PM IST