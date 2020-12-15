Photo With a Fan, Traveling in a Taxi - Chris Lynn Apologises for BBL Bubble Breach

Chris Lynn has apologised for a COVID-19 biosecure bubble breach in the Big Bash League, conceding he had a photo with a fan and traveled in a taxi.

Chris Lynn has apologised for a COVID-19 biosecure bubble breach in the Big Bash League, conceding he had a photo with a fan and traveled in a taxi. Lynn and Englishman Dan Lawrence were involved in a biosecure bubble breach but allowed to play in Monday's Big Bash League match for Brisbane Heat against Sydney Thunder while maintaining physical distance from other players and officials.

Cricket Australia had said on Monday that they came in 'close contact with members of the public'. Both players have returned negative COVID-19 tests since Saturday.

Lynn said he was 'careless' and lulled into a false sense of security.

"I would like to say sorry to my teammates, the club and the Heat fans for being careless and not observing the protocols that were put in place to ensure the continuity of the competition," he said in a statement.

"Having a photo with a fan at a licensed venue and travelling in taxi seem pretty low risk but they were identified in our briefings as examples of things you couldn't do.

"I was probably lulled into a false sense of security that because everything has been improving around the country we were getting closer to normal behaviour.

"But the rules, including avoiding close contact, are there to protect the BBL competition and all the players and teams and I do apologise sincerely to everyone for jeopardising that."

Lynn top scored in Monday's match with 69 off 44 while Lawrence made 20 off 19, as Brisbane lost to Sydney.