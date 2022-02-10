PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between Prim Height Transport and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Prim Height Transport will square off against Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living in the sixth match of the Sharjah CBFA T10 tournament 2022. The two teams will face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

Prim Height Transport kickstarted their campaign in the tournament with an encounter against Interglobe Marine. Batting first, Prim Height could score only 81 runs and the opposition easily chased the score within 6.3 over. Playing the Thursday encounter, Prim Height Transport will hope to learn from their mistakes and come up with a better performance with the bat.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living also endured a loss in their opening match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022. Kabul Zalmi were handed a defeat by Alubond Tigers by 17 runs as the team failed to chase 101 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Prim Height Transport and Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living; here is everything you need to know:

PHT vs KZLS Telecast

PHT vs KZLS match will not be telecasted in India.

PHT vs KZLS Live Streaming

The Prim Height Transport vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PHT vs KZLS Match Details

The Prim Height Transport vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rafeeq Zaman

Vice-Captain- Muhamad Gul

Suggested Playing XI for PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Aryan Saxena

Batters: Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sajawal Riaz, Muhamad Gul, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Hassan Eisakhel, Rafeeq Zaman

Bowlers: Omid Rehman, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Ullah-I

PHT vs KZLS Probable XIs:

Prim Height Transport: Rafeeq Zaman, Ghulam Farid, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul-II, Adnan Obaid-Ullah, Rahman Gull, Hazrat Bilal, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Arshad-I, Irfan Ullah-I

Kabul Zalmi Live Star Living: Aryan Saxena, Muhamad Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sajawal Riaz, Abdul Lateef, Omid Rehman, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Saad Maqsood, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid

