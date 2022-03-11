Physio Nitin Patel to be Moved to NCA, Will Help in Addressing Rising Cases of Injuries to India Players

Indian men’s cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly recommended physio Nitin Patel to be transferred to the National Cricket Academy where he will work towards addressing the recent spate of rising injuries players. Patel could be promoted to lead the Head Sports Science and Medicine department at the NCA.

The Indian team has been struck by injuries to its star players in the recent month including to Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy among others. With T20 and ODI World Cups scheduled for back-to-back years, the team management wants to utilise Patel’s expertise at the academy where injured players are sent for rehabilitation.

As per Cricbuzz, the transfer could happen after the end of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka which starts from Saturday in Bengaluru.

The BCCI has already invited applications for the posts of physiotherapist with the men’s team, women’s team and at the NCA.

Currently, Patel and Yogesh Parmar travel with the Indian men’s team as the physios. However, Parmar will continue to be with the team with the vacated position after Patel moves to NCA to be filled soon.

Meanwhile, Abey Kuruvilla, who resigned as BCCI selector last month, is set to be appointed as General Manager, Game Development replacing Dhiraj Malhotra who stepped down in January this year.

