'Physio Told me 10 Times That my Career Might be at Risk': Hanuma Vihari on Batting with Fractured Arm in Ranji Trophy

India batter Hanuma Vihari garnered praise from the fans and fellow cricketers alike for showcasing his sportsman spirit during the Ranji Trophy 2023 quarter-final fixture against Madhya Pradesh. Though his team, Andhra Pradesh, was knocked out after suffering a 5-wicket defeat, the skipper was hailed for an exceptional display of grit and determination.

Vihari suffered a fracture to his left wrist while facing a short delivery from Avesh Khan in the first innings. He had to walk off the field following that moment but he came back at no. 11 in both innings and batted with one hand. In the second innings, he even smashed a couple of boundaries to spinner Saransh Jain. But his gutsy innings went in vain as the defending bounced back to win the contest.

After the game, Vihari interacted with former India opener Aakash Chopra and spoke about his memorable outings. He revealed that the team physio warned him against batting single-handed but he didn’t change his mind.

“When I said that I wanted to bat, the physio told me 10 times that my career might be at risk if I am hit on the hand again while batting. I told the physio that there is no problem if I don’t play cricket after this match but if I give up for Andhra in this match, it will be in my heart forever,” Vihari said during the chat on JioCinema.

The out-of-favour India batter further said that he was dejected with the injury in a crucial quarter-final against defending champions Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

“I was devastated because it was a quarterfinal match, such an important match for Andhra and I was not able to bat. I thought it would be an advantage even if I could add 10 runs for the team for the last wicket and I took that decision. If you have to do it for the team, you get the courage," said the India batter, who has represented the national team in 16 Tests so far.

