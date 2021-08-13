‘Pic of the Year’: MS Dhoni Meets Actor Vijay, Fans Love Their Photo

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently met with Tamil actor Vijay at a studio in Chennai. While the cricketer was shooting for a commercial, the actor was filming for his upcoming action flick ‘Beast’. The two are legends of their respective fields and have a huge fanbase. As soon as the pictures of their meeting were shared online, fans went into a frenzy.

CSK posted on Instagram a photograph in which two superstars are posing for the camera. “Master and the blaster,” CSK captioned the picture. Vijay-starrer Master, which was released early this year, was a huge hit at the box office despite the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. On the other hand, Dhoni fans call him ‘Blaster’ for his ferocious batting skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The fans of both the stars bombarded the comment section with responses like “Thala with Thalapathy” and “pic of the year”.

People also exhibited their love for Dhoni and Vijay with fire, heart and other emojis. Dhoni has remained associated with CSK since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) except for two years when the franchise was banned for spot-fixing.

People shared several pictures of Dhoni and Vijay during their meeting.

The fans also went down memory lane to share a picture of the duo from 2008 when Vijay was CSKs’ brand ambassador. Several Twitter users shared a “then and now” picture collage of Dhoni and Vijay. The two pictures are 13 years apart.

The Dhoni-Vijay meeting was a hot topic on the internet and even trended on Twitter.

Dhoni, along with the teammates and support staff of CSK, is likely to leave for Dubai on August 13 to play the remainder season of IPL 2021. The tournament will resume on September 19. Vijay, on the other hand, is shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast with Pooja Hegde.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here