PIC vs CLI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Pak I Care vs City Lions Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pak I Care vs City Lions Dream11 Best Picks / Pak I Care vs City Lions Dream11 Captain / Pak I Care vs City Lions Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
PIC vs CLI Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pak I Care have had a phenomenal start in the league after they won both the matches in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. In their latest match, the team beat Hira CC Sabadell by 24 runs. They are currently placed at the top spot of the Group B points table of the tournament with four points from two matches. City Lions,on the other hand, are waiting for their debut win in the league. The team in their latest game were beaten by Barna Royals by 10 runs.
PIC vs CLI ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions match is scheduled for 5 PM IST on Thursday, February 11 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
PIC vs CLIECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions: Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
PIC vs CLI ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PIC vs CLI ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs City Lions: Match Details
February 11 - 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, PIC vs CLI Dream11 team for Pak I Care vs City Lions
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions captain: Irfan Muhammad
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions vice-captain: Muhammad Amir Jafri
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions wicket keeper: Muhammad Ihsan, Kashif Shafi
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions batsmen: Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions all rounders: Sikandar Raja, Umair Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs CLI Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs City Lions bowlers: Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Zahid Nawaz
PIC vs CLI ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care probable playing 11 against City Lions: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas
PIC vs CLI ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, City Lions probable playing 11 against Pak I Care: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Amar Shakoor Jan, Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Naeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking