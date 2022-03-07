PIC vs MAL Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League 2022, March 7, 3:30 PM IST

PIC vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Pak I Care and Malo: In the second Group E match of the European Cricket League 2022, Pak I Care will have a go at Malo. The contest between the two sides will be played at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 7, Monday.

Malo are the favorites to win the contest on Monday. The team boast of having a lot of notable and experienced players in their ranks. Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, and Najam Shahzad are the players to watch out for from the Malo cricket club.

Coming to Pak I Care, they also have a decent squad with a blend of youth and experience. Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar and Muhammad Kamran are likly to lead the batting unit.

Ahead of the match between Pak I Care and Malo; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs MAL Telecast

Pak I Care vs Malo game will not be telecast in India.

PIC vs MAL Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PIC vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 7, Monday.

PIC vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Syed Maisam

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Kamran

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Umar Farooq

Batters: Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Amir Zaib

Allrounders: Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Maisam, Shehroz Ahmed

Bowlers: Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Najam Shahzad

PIC vs MAL Probable XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Yadeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas, Shehroz Ahmed

Malo: Jayesh Popat, Adnan Gondal, Umar Farooq, Aamer Ikram, Asim Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Amir Zaib, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid

