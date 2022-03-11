PIC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, March 11, 1:30 pm IST

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between PAK I Care and Punjab Lions Nicosia: In the first qualifier match of the European Cricket League 2022, PAK I Care will play against Punjab Lions Nicosia. The two teams last played against each other in the first playoff game. PAK I Care was the better team in the game. They outclassed Punjab by seven wickets by comfortably chasing 81 runs in their ten overs.

Following a victory against Punjab, PAK I Care defeated HBSC in their second playoff match. The team recorded a victory by five wickets as this time they defended 95 runs. They will now hope to make a hat-trick of victories to confirm a place in the final.

Coming to Punjab Lions Nicosia, they redeemed themselves in the playoffs by hammering HBSC in the second game. Nicosia bowlers were successful in restricting the opposition to 89 and the batters easily completed the target within 8.1 overs.

Ahead of the match between PAK I Care and Punjab Lions Nicosia; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs PNL Telecast

PAK I Care vs Punjab Lions Nicosia game will not be telecast in India.

PIC vs PNL Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PIC vs PNL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 1:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday.

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Babar

Vice-Captain: Gurapartap Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Scott Austin, Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali

All-rounders: Gurapartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Sheroz Ahmed

Bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Sushil Kumar, Neeraj Tiwari

PIC vs PNL Probable XIs

PAK I Care: Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Asad Abbas, Majid Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sikandar Ali, Sheroz Ahmed (c)

Punjab Lions Nicosia: Gurapartap Singh (c), Roman Mazumder (wk), Neeraj Tiwari, Qasim Anwar, Taranjit Singh, Sushil Kumar, Chamal Sadun, Harvinder Singh, Vikram Verma, Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin

