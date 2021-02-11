PIC vs RIW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Best Picks / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Captain / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

Two unbeaten teams of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021league, Pak I Care and Ripoll Warriors will be up against each other in the upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match scheduled for February 11 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams have been on the winning end of the two matches that they have played and as a result have four points each to their credit. In their latest, Pak I Care won the match against Hira CC Sabadell by 24 runs, while Ripoll Warriors too defeated the same team by 13 runs.

PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors is scheduled to start from 9 PM IST.

PIC vs RIWECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors: Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Live Score / Scorecard

PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors: Match Details

February 11 - 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, PIC vs RIW Dream11 team for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors captain: Prince Dhiman

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors wicket keeper: Muhammad Ihsan

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors batsmen: Mohammad Yasin, Imran Hussain, Mohsin Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors all rounders: Umair Ahmed, Aamri Shehzad, Azhar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Jafri, Deepak Rane

PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care probable playing 11 against Ripoll Warriors: Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal and Aasad Abbas

PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors probable playing 11 against Pak I Care: Waqar Iqbal (c &wk), Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamri Shehzad, Imran Hussain, Nazim Muhammad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rane, Manprit Singh, Azhar Iqbal and Jugraj Singh.