PIC vs RIW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
PIC vs RIW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Best Picks / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Captain / Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 3:36 PM IST
Two unbeaten teams of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021league, Pak I Care and Ripoll Warriors will be up against each other in the upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match scheduled for February 11 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams have been on the winning end of the two matches that they have played and as a result have four points each to their credit. In their latest, Pak I Care won the match against Hira CC Sabadell by 24 runs, while Ripoll Warriors too defeated the same team by 13 runs.
PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors is scheduled to start from 9 PM IST.
PIC vs RIWECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors: Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors: Match Details
February 11 - 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, PIC vs RIW Dream11 team for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors captain: Prince Dhiman
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors wicket keeper: Muhammad Ihsan
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors batsmen: Mohammad Yasin, Imran Hussain, Mohsin Ali
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors all rounders: Umair Ahmed, Aamri Shehzad, Azhar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction for Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Jafri, Deepak Rane
PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Pak I Care probable playing 11 against Ripoll Warriors: Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal and Aasad Abbas
PIC vs RIW ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors probable playing 11 against Pak I Care: Waqar Iqbal (c &wk), Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamri Shehzad, Imran Hussain, Nazim Muhammad, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rane, Manprit Singh, Azhar Iqbal and Jugraj Singh.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking