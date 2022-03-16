PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 16, 07:30 PM IST

Pak I Care vs Tunbridge Wells Dream11, PIC vs TW Dream11 Latest Update, PIC vs TW Dream11 Win, PIC vs TW Dream11 App, PIC vs TW Dream11 2021, PIC vs TW Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, PIC vs TW Dream11 Live Streaming

PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells:

In the second match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Pak I Care will be playing against Tunbridge Wells. Cartama Oval will host the match on March 16, Wednesday. The two teams qualified for the Championship week following a stellar performance in the group round.

Pak I Care formed a part of Group E. The team finished at the top of the table by winning all five league games. The cricket club continued its domination in the Super Three round as well. Pak I Care defeated outplayed both Punjab Lions and HBS Craeyenhout. As the team is undefeatable in the T10 league, they are favorites to win the Tuesday encounter.

Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, won four from five league games to occupy second place in Group A standings. Just like Pak I Care, Tunbridge Wells were also unbeatable in the Super Three round. They scored two back-to-back wins over the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux to qualify for the next round.

Ahead of the match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs TW Telecast

Pak I Care vs Tunbridge Wells game will not telecast in India

PIC vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PIC vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 07:30 PM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Muhammad Babar

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Kamran

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Sikandar Ali, Alex Williams, Allan McLean

All-rounders: Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Dave Smith

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Majid Hanif

PIC vs TW Probable XIs:

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Aabid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif

Tunbridge Wells: Alex Williams, Chris Williams, Liam Buttery, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Christian Davis, Will Stickler, Bailey Wight man, Matt Barker, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith

