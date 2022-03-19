PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 19, 03:30 PM IST

PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells: In the first Qualifier match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Pak I Care will be playing against Tunbridge Wells. Cartama Oval will host the match on March 19, Saturday.

This is the third time that the two teams will play against each other in the Championship Week. The first two encounters saw the domination by Pak I Care as they hammered Tunbridge Wells by five and eight wickets, respectively.

Pak I Care finished at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage. They won seven out of eight league games to collect 14 points. Their only loss came against Brescia CC by eight wickets.

Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, featured in eight games, winning six and losing two. With 12 points, they ended up at the second place.

Ahead of the match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs TW Telecast

Pak I Care vs Tunbridge Wells game will not be telecast in India

PIC vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PIC vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 03:30 PM IST on March 19, Saturday.

PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Williams

Vice-Captain - Shehroz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Sikandar Ali, Allan McLean, Alex Williams

All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar, Dave Smith, Shehroz Ahmed

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat

PIC vs TW Probable XIs:

Pak I Care: Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Aabid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat

Tunbridge Wells: Will Stickler, Bailey Wight man, Christian Davis, Matt Barker, Alex Williams, Chris Williams, Liam Buttery, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith

