'Pichle do Saal Mein...': Virat Kohli Sheds Light on How he Became Cranky And Desperate After Slump in Form

Virat Kohli waited nearly three years to score his 71st international century and the India batting superstar has recalled how he became desperate to get back into his form of old so much so that he began snapping at his close family members with desperation creeping in. And he eventually realised that his efforts were only pushing him further away from the kind of mental space he was that made him a consistent performer across formats.

On Tuesday, Kohli scored his third international in the space of nearly four months signalling he’s steadily moving towards his old self.

In a chat with his India teammate Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli opened up on mental struggles and how he took a step back to rediscover the joy of playing cricket.

“You (Suryakmar) will have also experienced this that now people look at you differently. Now when Surya is playing, people think ‘Surya karke dega (He’ll deliver). So, to keep up with that is a very intense process. Sometimes when you have the form on your side, all those things flow well. But when it dips slightly, then in my case, frustration started creeping in because I wanted to play that way, people had expectations from me. But cricket wasn’t allowing me to play that way, the phase was different. So, I was a long away away from where my cricket was because my attachments, desires had totally taken over," Kohli said in a video shared by BCCI on its official website.

He continued, That’s when I realised I cannot be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself even when I’m vulnerable, not playing well, I’m the worst player around. I have to accept it. In my case, lot of frustration was creeping in. I was getting very cranky, snappy in my space. It wasn’t fair on anyone around me. Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones. It’s not fair on the people that support you, that are with all the time to keep seeing you in that space. So I had to take responsibility and put things in perspective.

Kohli, who scored his maiden T20I century at the Asia Cup 2023 said the tournament was where he again started enjoying training.

“After that when I returned during Asia Cup, I started enjoying practice, training again which is how I have always played my cricket. So I will just say that if you are feeling even a little desperate, just take two steps back rather than pushing more and more because that thing will start moving further away from you," he said.

In his first innings of 2023, Kohli struck a fine century - 113 off 87 - something he wasn’t able to do so in past few years.

“Pichle do saal mai aisa saal nahi shuru hua (It hasn’t started the way for me in the past two years). This was the first match of the year and I got a century," Kohli said.

“I hope to build on that because it’s also the year of World Cup and then we have a big series against Australia. Scoring runs in big matches always boosts your confidence. Today, I was just happy to have almost batted through the innings, to get the team 25-30 runs extra with the dew setting in that was important. I’m just happy. For me it’s all about being excited to play. As long as I’m happy, I’m able to play like this. Sometimes your mindset goes up and down when you are playing so much but keeping that mental freshness is helping me," he added.

