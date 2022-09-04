'Pick their Wickets Early So That India Struggles'- Pakistan Pacer Aims to Take Wickets of Two Major Indian Batters

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their first Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). Ahead of the match, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said that the team will be eyeing to take wickets of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

He also mentioned that the team quite well understands that Pandya and Yadav are in-form batters and it is important for them to get their wickets early in order to weaken Indian batting line-up.

The pacer said that the Babar Azam-led team understands that Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are the two in form batsmen in the team and need to be removed early for India to struggle.

“They have two main player, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The idea will be to pick their wickets early so that their team struggles. They take their time before scoring runs, and we will try not to give them that space. It will be best for us to pick their wickets early,” Rauf said.

The two teams faced each other in their Asia Cup opener on last Sunday wherein India won by five wickets. The highlight of the match was Hardik Pandya’s all around performance who helped took India to the finish line.

Further, in India’s second Group stage match against Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav starred with a stellar knock of unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls. He combined with former Indian captain Virat Kohli and stitched put 98 runs together.

Moving ahead to the clash today, Indian and Pakistan are both dealing with injury concerns. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, while Avesh Khan won’t be seen in the match as he’s been keeping unwell. And on the other side, Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani won’t be seen in action as well as he is suffering with a side strain.

In such a case, it needs to be seen which team will dominate the innings and come out victoriously.

