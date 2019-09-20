Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Rewind a few months back, when Rishabh Pant was not picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup. There was outrage all over, questioning how India could leave out such a dynamic player for a tournament in a country known for big scores.
Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Rewind a few months back, when Rishabh Pant was not picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup. There was outrage all over, questioning how India could leave out such a dynamic player for a tournament in a country known for big scores.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Pant Phenomenal Talent But Gets Too Ahead of Himself - Klusener
Cricketnext Staff | September 19, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Time Has Come for MS Dhoni to Go Without Being Pushed Out: Sunil Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Pant, Dhawan & Saini to Play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings